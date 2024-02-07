Trio arrive in court

FijiFirst leader Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Health Minister Neil Sharma have arrived in court.

The three have been charged for alleged abuse of office.

It is alleged the three failed to comply with statutory requirements for tenders as stipulated under the 2010 Procurement Regulation.

Bainimarama is charged with one count of abuse of office.

Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of obstructing the course of justice.

Neil Sharma has been charged with two counts of abuse of office and two counts of breach of trust by a person employed in the public service.

FijiFirst members are also in the court premises in support of Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum.

Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum are being represented by lawyers Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima.

