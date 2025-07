[Source: Reuters]

Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet broke the women’s 5,000 metres world record with a time of 13 minutes 58.06 seconds at the Eugene Diamond League meet on Saturday.

Chebet beat the record set by Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay at the 2023 Eugene meeting by over two seconds.

