New plan sparks rise of female engineers in the Pacific

[Photo Credit: World Bank]

Efforts to close gender gaps in science and technical fields are gaining ground across the Pacific.

Targeted programs are now supporting more women and girls to pursue careers in energy, maritime, and geoscience.

Pacific Community Human Rights and Social Development Division Representative Tara Chetty shares that its Pacific Energy and Gender Strategic Action Plan is helping increase female participation.

She states it does so by creating mentoring networks, leadership programs and updating STEM curricula.

“So, in those ways, we’re working with education sectors, but also women’s organizations, organizations working on girls’ leadership to keep those opportunities and pathways open and to keep girls dreaming about becoming engineers in the energy field one day.”

Chetty shared that they want girls in the Pacific to dream big and have the tools to get there.

She adds that emerging female engineers and climate professionals are already proving the value of investing in women’s leadership, despite recent funding challenges.

The Pacific Community maintains that regional partnership remains key to ensuring long-term impact.

