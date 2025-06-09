Pay rise fuels public service push

The recent three percent salary increase has boosted motivation among civil servants to improve their work and serve the public better.

Peni Namotu, Senior Information Officer at the Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport said the wage rise was a positive move.

“It is not so much about the money, it’s about the services that we provide, and also we ensure that we try an improve the public’s livelihood as well.”

Namotu adds that civil servants, especially those in technical roles who often work far from home, see the raise as a morale booster that strengthens their commitment.

He notes the salary increase shows the government values productivity and performance.

