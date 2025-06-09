Discipline and family support drive Suva Grammar U-17

For the Suva Grammar U-17 team, discipline stands as the core driving force, uniting the squad and fueling their pursuit of success in the 2025 Vodafone Dean’s competition.

The U-17 team has been a dominant force in the last two rounds, consistently delivering strong performances.

Sixteen-year-old Ratu Leone Rotuisolia Galaunivanua attributes Suva Grammar’s leading position to their unwavering discipline and respect for opposing teams.

Even off the field, the players consistently demonstrate respect and a strong sense of responsibility.

“Everywhere we go, we like to always clean our environment just to show respect.”

The team has been putting in the hard work from last year, and Galaunivanua says the boys are 100% ready.

Team manager Waisea Verenadau noted that Suva Grammar has historically managed to balance academic commitments with sporting pursuits.

However, a hurdle remains in gathering the entire squad for training sessions, particularly those scheduled for Saturdays.

Verenadau adds that the team consistently enjoys support from their families, whose loud cheers are a constant presence at the grounds.

