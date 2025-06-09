RSL carriers cease as voucher value falls short

Cakaudrove-i-Vanua district representative Taia Colatiniyara

Transport services for rural students in Cakaudrove have stopped due to low government voucher support, causing concerns over school attendance.

Cakaudrove-i-Vanua district representative Taia Colatiniyara says the current vouchers don’t cover transport costs and this has already affected students in remote areas.

“Students within our district have been missing out on schools, and in most cases, it is due to the RSL carrier no longer operating because the tickets given to the operator are not enough to sustain the cost of living, fuel prices, and maintenance of the vehicle.”

[Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu]

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu confirms a review is underway, with the Land Transport Authority handling the technical cost-benefit analysis.

“There was a policy that was behind it. So there is a review team working on this RSL, the distance that they travel, and the votes that they always pay to these RSL carriers. But the actual fact is that before, when they started off when the RSL applied, the LTA did its survey for the route, and they worked out whatever calculation in terms of money to be paid, whether it’s one voucher or two vouchers, upon their recommendation to the ministry, and the ministry paid that money accordingly.”

Vanawalu adds the 2025–2026 budget may allow adjustments to the voucher amounts, ensuring fair compensation for transport operators.

Meanwhile, the teacher shortage at Vatuvonu Adventist College has been resolved with new teachers filling vacant positions.

