Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum and Sharma at CID

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has been summoned to CID Headquarters in Toorak, Suva for questioning.
Alongside Bainimarama, former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Health Minister Neil Sharma have also been summoned.
Police have confirmed the three are being questioned in relation to allegations of abuse of office.
Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum are accompanied by their lawyer Devanesh Sharma.
