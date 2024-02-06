Bainimarama, Sayed-Khaiyum and Sharma at CID

CID Headquarters in Toorak, Suva

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has been summoned to CID Headquarters in Toorak, Suva for questioning.

Alongside Bainimarama, former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Health Minister Neil Sharma have also been summoned.

Police have confirmed the three are being questioned in relation to allegations of abuse of office.

Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum are accompanied by their lawyer Devanesh Sharma.

