PM’s move to supercharge Fiji’s Police Force

Fiji is stepping up efforts to strengthen its policing capabilities through regional cooperation.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his team visited the Pinkenba Hub in Brisbane, an advanced Australian Federal Police training facility as part of efforts to build law enforcement capacity.

The visit focused on the Solesolevaki Partnership, signed in March, which aims to boost Fiji Police Force readiness through joint training, leadership development, and coordinated action against transnational crime.

Speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister, Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua thanked the AFP for their commitment, saying the strong policing bond between the two countries reflects deep trust and shared values.

The tour of Pinkenba revealed cutting-edge simulation spaces and virtual training rooms designed to prepare officers for complex emergencies and cross-border threats.



In Brisbane, the delegation also visited Austal’s shipbuilding site.

This aligns with government plans to modernise Fiji’s maritime sector, including upgrades to ports in Suva and Lautoka, with feasibility studies now underway.

The partnership underlines Fiji’s aim to be ready for future threats while securing safer seas and stronger law enforcement across the Pacific.

