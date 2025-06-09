Suva holds off Ba on home turf

After 90 minutes of intense efforts from both sides, Suva has managed to hold off football giant Ba to a 1-all draw in round 11 of the Extra Supermarket Premier League competition.

Ba struck first just a minute before the break through the boot of France Catarogo for a 1-0 lead.

Suva came back stronger in the second half and was able to equalize through Ramzan Khan.

Despite desperate efforts from both sides for a winner, the 1-all score was held until the final hooter.

