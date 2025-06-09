Savusavu landowners defend tree removal

The recent removal of long-standing trees along Savusavu’s main street has sparked concerns among residents and business owners.

Cakaudrove Provincial Holdings Limited clarified that the tree cutting followed due process and was part of a planned development with all necessary approvals secured.

Chairperson Tevita Gonelevu urged residents to raise grievances through official channels rather than social media.

Article continues after advertisement

“I thank the citizen for raising that concerns but I wish they address it directly with Savusavu Town council because the process of approval have gone through the Savusavu Town Council and the Ministry of Environment and this in regards to the plan development for the land.”

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo emphasized that landowners have the right to make development decisions on their land, provided proper approvals are in place.

The cleared land, owned by Cakaudrove Provincial Holdings is set for upcoming infrastructure projects.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.