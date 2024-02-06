Three still at CID Headquarters

CID Headquarters in Toorak, Suva

The interrogation of FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, and former Health Minister Neil Sharma has exceeded six hours.

Summoned earlier in the day, they are currently being questioned at the CID Headquarters in Toorak.

Police say this is in relation to allegations of abuse of office.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama and Sayed-Khaiyum are accompanied by their legal representatives Devanesh Sharma and Gul Fatima.

Lawyer, Sharma departed the premises after 3 pm.

Stay tuned for further updates.