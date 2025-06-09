Police Sharks out on a mission

[Source: FNRL/ Facebook]

The Police Sharks are on track as they set out to defend their title in the women’s division of the Vodafone Cup competition.

They delivered a commanding performance in round six, defeating the Nabua Broncos 40-14 at Bidesi Park.

Coach Sale Tubuna stated the side displayed early dominance and composure, setting the tone for what is expected to be another strong season.

While they’ve started well, the team remains mindful of the challenges ahead.

With most of their players having recently transitioned from rugby union to rugby league, the squad is still adjusting to the faster and more structured nature of the game

“So something we’re trying to do is jell the team as one. There’s individuals who have played at the national level, some playing over the last two years, so we have a very good team.”

Tubuna anticipates the team will reach peak form within the next two to three rounds.

The Sharks now turn their focus to their next clash against the Lami Steelers, one of the most formidable teams in the tournament, in a matchup that could prove crucial in their title defense.

