Case against FijiFirst members and Sharma stood down

The Suva Magistrate court has stood down the matter in relation to FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and former Health Minister Neil Prakash Sharma.

The three appeared before Magistrate Waleen George for abuse of office-related charges.

Sharma is charged with two counts of abuse of office, two counts of breach of trust, Bainimarama is charged with one count of abuse of office and Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of abuse of office and one count of obstruction of justice.

It is alleged that they failed to comply with statutory requirements for tenders as stipulated under the 2010 Procurement Regulation.

The state did not object to any bail however asked for strict conditions including $10,000 cash bail and for the three to surrender their travel documents.

Defense counsel Gul Fatima informed the court that while Sayed-Khaiyum’s passport is with the registry, Bainimarama’s passport was not released despite his acquittal in the previous matter.

The court was informed that the passport was not released pending the appeal in the previous matter.

In the previous matter, Bainimarama was acquitted and the appeal case is expected to be called on the 29th of this month.

Magistrate Waleen George has stood down the matter so that they are able to get details about Bainimarama’s passport.

