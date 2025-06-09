Over 1,500 young Fijians linked to drug cases

The increase in drug-related cases among young adults in Fiji is raising serious alarm.

More than 1,500 people aged 18 to 35 were involved in drug offenses over the past year.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu states a total of 2,446 drug cases were recorded nationwide between May 2024 and this year, with 1,506 involving young adults.

“Students, you can assist by being responsible and making wise choices today, as your actions in this stage are your future and will determine your future in life. It is imperative of the future you create for yourself.”

Tudravu urges youths to be part of the solution and calls on parents and guardians to take a stronger role in guiding their children.

“Parents, be their child’s number one influence. And today, we ask that you step up and be parents again. Pay attention to the risk behavior, as substance abuse is often used as a coping mechanism.”

Law enforcement, health officials, schools, and communities must work together to prevent more young lives from being lost to addiction.

