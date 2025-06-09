PM shrugs off US trade fears

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has downplayed the impact of United States trade policies on Fiji.

He stated limited exports to the U.S. mean such policies have minimal effect.

Speaking at the National Press Club of Australia in Canberra, Rabuka said Fiji was not significantly affected by U.S. tariffs.

He noted that the volume of trade between the two countries remains low.

“For Fiji, the impact on trade is smaller than most, because we have very little to export to America, apart from Fiji Water, which is an American-owned company, and we have our Minister for Trade negotiating very strongly with US trade authorities. I’m sure we can work out something.”

Instead, Rabuka said the government is prioritizing efforts to strengthen regional trade relationships, particularly with neighbouring Pacific and Asian countries

“We’re looking at diversifying our destinations for exports that we’re at the moment sending to the US, and we’re getting very good vibes from closer in – Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia.”

When asked about the broader influence of US President Donald Trump’s administration on the Pacific region, Rabuka said it had little effect on Fiji.

He maintained that Fiji’s trade and foreign policy focus is shaped more by regional partnerships than by geopolitical shifts in Washington.

Rabuka’s comments come amid ongoing debate over how global power dynamics are influencing trade, diplomacy and security in the Pacific.

