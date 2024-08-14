Closed session for Sigatoka couple murder trial

Lautoka court [File Photo]

The Lautoka High Court convened a closed session today in the ongoing murder trial of Mohammed Naushad and Nazreen Nisha Khan.

This is in regard to the alleged murder of an 18-year-old student in Waiqali Settlement in Maro, Sigatoka on June 30, 2022.

According to reports, the victim was discovered lifeless outside his girlfriend’s residence.

Naushad is also facing an additional charge of criminal intimidation.

The decision to close the courtroom came after State lawyer Muhammed Ifraaz Rafiq requested a private proceeding to protect the identity of a vulnerable witness.

Rafiq expresses concerns that the witness’s personal details were being disseminated on social media, which he argued could jeopardize her safety.

Justice Riyaz Hamza addressed the request by stating that while he could not prevent the media from publishing information about court proceedings, the court would accommodate the request for a closed session to protect the witness.

Defence lawyer Iqbal Khan also weighed in, emphasizing the need for a fair trial.

Khan noted that the witness, who was a juvenile at the time of the incident, is now an adult and that the case is a murder trial rather than a sexual offence case.

The court has not specified the duration for which the proceedings will remain closed.

Nisha and Ali stand charged with one count of murder.