Camillo fronts Nadi Court for ongoing case

Abel Camillo

Abel Camillo, the member of the We Unite Fiji Party charged with a malicious act, appeared in the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

The defense lawyer for Camillo told the court that they are yet to receive some particular files from the police prosecutor.

More time was also sought by the prosecutor, and the case has been adjourned to April 18th.

Article continues after advertisement

Camillo was charged with We Unite Fiji party candidate Dr. Jone Hawea.

It is alleged that Dr. Hawea went live on Facebook in December last year, calling on people to gather in mass numbers at the Vodafone Arena to protest the 2022 election counting process.

Camillo allegedly called on people to gather in numbers at the same venue in protest of the election process.