Application to repatriate or bail Kim

Grace Road Fiji President, Daniel Kim [File Photo]

The lawyers for Grace Road Fiji President, Daniel Kim have filed an application in the Supreme Court for Kim and another employee.

The application is to either allow Kim to be bailed and leave the country or reside in Vanuatu or bailed pending the procedures of the case against him.

Meanwhile, a ruling is still yet to be made regarding Kim’s Vanuatu citizenship.

Article continues after advertisement

The ruling on this matter will be called on the 14th of this month.

In the same application, the lawyers have filed for an employee of Grace Road Fiji who is in the Korovou Women’s Remand Center to be bailed.

The matter is expected to be called on Monday for a decision on the bail application.