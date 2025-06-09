$1.5 million debt put on hold

The Suva High Court has set aside a $1,497,213.21 statutory demand issued by Yanjian Group (Fiji) against Great Han International Co Pte Ltd, citing a genuine dispute over the debt.

High Court judge Justice Savenaca Banuve ruled that Great Han has an offsetting claim.

The company argued the debt was fully settled when it transferred two property titles covering 3.0558 hectares at Sabata in Nadroga/Navosa.

The transfer was acknowledged by Yanjian’s business manager on 19 February 2024.

Yanjian had issued the statutory demand last year for unpaid progress claims three to eight under a construction management contract.

Great Han challenged the demand on May 24 last year, arguing that the debt no longer existed due to the property transfer.

The court said the key question was whether there was a genuine dispute or a valid offsetting claim.

The evidence presented by Great Han was sufficiently strong to show a serious issue requiring a hearing. The statutory demand could not stand while the dispute is unresolved.

The court ordered that the statutory demand be set aside and all winding-up proceedings related to it stayed. Costs of $1,500 were awarded to Yanjian, payable within seven days.

