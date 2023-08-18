Court ruling boosts confidence for LTA

The Land Transport Authority is now more confident in its enforcement work on Fiji Roads following a decision by the Court of Appeal.

Last month, the Court of Appeal ruled that the Traffic Infringement Notice issued to Pasifika Enterprises did not violate the provisions of the Constitution.

LTA says this is a landmark decision and allows LTA to continue with its legislated enforcement work on Fiji’s Roads without fear of having TINs issued being dismissed by the courts on Constitutional grounds.

Article continues after advertisement

It says LTA was established to provide a safe land transport system, and they are committed to it.