Counter Stroke Fiji targets financial institutions

Counter Stroke Fiji is turning its focus to high-stress workplaces this month, saying many people overlook warning signs linked to stroke, such as high blood pressure, unmanaged stress, and other health conditions.

The organization has launched a campaign to raise awareness about stroke prevention.

Assistant Secretary Margaret Round says they’re targeting financial institutions, which are known for pressure-filled environments, to speak directly to staff about stroke risks.

“What we want to do is educate the people in the financial sector so that they look inward at how their lives are, how they are influencing the people in their families and in their communities. We basically target the financial sector as somewhat someone we see as high stress environment.”

Round says while supporting stroke survivors remains a priority, the bigger mission is prevention through education and early action.

Round adds the goal is to spark real conversations in offices and communities and help people understand that stroke is not just a medical emergency, but often a preventable one.

