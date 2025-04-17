Council intensifies market surveillance during Easter

Source: Consumer Council of Fiji / Facebook

The Consumer Council is ramping up its operations during the Easter to ensure consumers are protected from deceptive advertising, overpricing, and the sale of substandard or expired products.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says their heightened market surveillance aims to safeguard consumer rights during a period marked by increased commercial activity and promotional campaigns.

Shandil says that the three is often surge in sales promotions during Easter and their primary objective is to ensure consumers are not misled by de-ceptive advertising or overcharged during sales promotions.

She says their operations include rigorous market monitoring and inspec-tions across various sectors.

The CEO says that while surveillance efforts are widespread, particular at-tention has been directed toward supermarkets, where the bulk of festive shopping typically occurs.

This is a period when there will be heightened commercial activities, and as I said, we intensify our market surveillance and provide timely consumer education and information so that consumers can make right choices and informed decisions.

Shandil adds that in addition to physical retail spaces, the Council is also monitoring online platforms, given the rising trend in e-commerce.





