Council identifies violations in early festive inspections

[File Photo]

The Consumer Council of Fiji has issued warning letters to traders and referred non-compliant businesses to other regulatory authorities for action during its early festive season inspections.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the inspections revealed several alarming issues that require immediate attention.

Among the most pressing concerns are traders failing to display price tags, creating confusion for consumers, and others engaging in deceptive marketing by advertising false discounts, with “SPECIALS” notices on items sold at regular prices.

Article continues after advertisement

Other issues include notices with exclusionary clauses that may mislead consumers, the sale of expired products, and improper labeling of food items, such as repacked confectionery without expiration or baking dates.

Shandil stresses that these practices not only breach consumer protection laws but also pose risks to public health.

In food establishments, the Council noted serious lapses in hygiene and safety standards, including staff not wearing proper protective equipment, uncovered food warmers, exposed cooking ingredients, uncovered rubbish bins, and dirty kitchens.

The presence of flies and the lack of fly-trappers in some premises further exacerbate these risks.

The Council also observed retailers failing to disclose the validity periods of sales and promotions, leaving consumers uncertain about the duration of advertised offers.

Poor store maintenance, including dusty shelves and unhygienic storage conditions, was another recurring concern, noted in the first week of December.

Shandil says the Council is closely monitoring eateries nationwide to ensure no substandard or unhygienic goods are being sold.

She advises businesses to take these warnings seriously and address any violations immediately to avoid penalties and reputational damage.