Cottage industry builds workshop

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Forestry has highlighted a significant development in Kalabu Village, where a cottage industry has commenced construction on their own workshop in Colo-I-Suva.

Minister Kalaveti Ravu has expressed optimism about this move stating that with their workshop and machinery, the cottage industry is expected to operate independently from the Ministry.

He has emphasized that the Ministry will maintain oversight, particularly concerning product quality, administration and finance even after the transition.

The Minister states that during their engagement period in Nasinu, each cottage industry is expected to accumulate adequate working capital to facilitate a seamless transition to their new premises.

The Ministry, he says seeks support from other government entities to bolster monitoring efforts.

Expanding its assistance scope, the Ministry aims to enhance value addition for 14 mahogany-based stations and other forest-dependent communities.

Ravu adds that initiative is anticipated to stimulate rural economic activity, thereby improving livelihoods and curbing urban migration.

The Minister states that engaging youth in forest-based businesses is seen as a strategy to mitigate poverty, reduce crime, including drug-related activities and strengthen community development.