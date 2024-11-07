COP is our voice to the world: Dr Michael

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Sivendra Michael, emphasizes that attending the Conference of Parties is not just about getting climate finance and assistance towards climate change.

He says it is also about making sure that we have a seat on the table so that our voices can be heard on that global stage.

Dr. Michael reiterates that out of the 46 countries that are members of the IOC, only two countries can get nominated.

Article continues after advertisement

The Permanent Secretary stresses that for Fiji to be nominated is an achievement, and that shows our commitment towards COPs.

“Because it’s not easy to get that seat on the board. It’s not easy to have someone who’s intellectually gifted and knows their technical expertise to be able to negotiate the rules of engagement and the rules of process and to be able to voice that we are not in agreement. Because it’s a party-driven process.”

Dr Michael highlights that the trend is that when one country says that we are not in consensus, there will be no agreement in place.

He says that like-minded developed countries that are grouping apparently can block the process, which is why COP is vital.

Dr. Michael holds his stand that COP is important for Fiji and the Pacific because it is a global platform where our voices can be heard.