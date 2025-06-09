Cooperative College gets $225K boost

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel

Fiji is modernizing its cooperative sector with a major revival of the Cooperative College in Lami.

The move aims to equip communities with the skills needed for sustainable economic growth through accredited training programs.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel states that around $225,000 has been allocated this financial year for renovations with further development planned in partnership with the Ministry of Public Works.

He adds that the College will play a key role in empowering youth and women to take part in cooperative enterprises and small business ventures.

The five-year plan will transform the institution into a fully accredited training hub.

Immanuel said the college would offer Certificates, Diplomas and Degree programs in cooperative management through hybrid learning models, combining classroom and online training to reach rural and remote communities.

