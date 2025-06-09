Consumer Council warns public about dishonest businesses

Seema Shandil

The Consumer Council of Fiji has raised concerns about several businesses, particularly in the construction and bridal industries, that are operating dishonestly.

Some of these companies use different names on social media to avoid accountability, making it difficult for consumers to track them.

According to Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil, these practices highlight serious issues with transparency and consumer protection.

For example, Melbourne Works, which also trades as Scientific Design & Build PTE Limited, has seven complaints this year totaling $28,990 in consumer losses.

Raj Roofing has five complaints valued at $1,036.

Complaints against these businesses include incomplete or abandoned projects, poor-quality materials, overcharging, and a refusal to provide receipts or contracts.

The bridal and fashion industry also sees similar issues, such as undelivered products and misleading advertisements.

Shandil urges consumers to report unethical businesses to help hold them accountable.

