Consumer Council and Police investigate alleged scammer

The Consumer Council of Fiji is working closely with law enforcement to investigate a man for his alleged involvement in scamming numerous people.

The Consumer Council of Fiji says three complaints have been registered with them whereby consumers claim that the accused who resides in Suva took bond payments for rent and later evaded calls and follow-ups.

It says the total monetary value of these complaints stands at $2400.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil

The Council adds that despite numerous attempts to contact him, including a trader visit to his residence, he remains unresponsive.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says they are actively liaising with the Fiji Police Force to ensure other consumers do not experience the same fate.

Shandil says the Council is urging consumers to avoid dealing with the accused.