Consultation underway on Media Industry Development Draft Bill

A public consultation on the Media Industry Development Draft Bill is currently underway at the Suvavou House in Suva.

A copy of the draft bill has been provided to the attendees.

Media organization heads, news heads, and representatives from different organizations such as the United Nations, Consumer Council, and University of the South Pacific are part of the consultation.

The public consultation is being held to allow interested individuals or organizations to provide their views and comments on the act and draft bill.

Communications Fiji Limited News Director Vijay Narayan, while contributing to the consultation, says the Media Industry Development Act, or MIDA, came into force as a decree after a one-day consultation.

Narayan says the decree was promulgated despite opposition from media industry players and members of the public.

He adds that the act was termed “draconian with many punitive measures.