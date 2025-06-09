Construction underway on 500 new homes in Nepani

Construction is underway on 400 to 500 two-bedroom homes in Nepani, Nasinu, as the government moves to address growing housing demand.

The Ministry of Housing confirms that more than 30,000 applications have been received for housing in Nasinu alone, highlighting the urgent need for affordable options.

Nasinu Town Council Chair, Felix Magnus, says the Nepani development is designed as low-cost housing accessible to ordinary families.

“This is one of the housing developments by the Housing Authority and overseen by the Nasinu Town Council. And this is low-cost housing that people can afford.”

Magnus adds that priority will be given to young people and families from nearby settlements including Veiraisi, Nadawa, and Moala.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-year and is also aimed at creating jobs and stimulating economic activity in the area.

