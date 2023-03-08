Construction of $5 million Toga Bridge begins

[Source: Fiji Government]

The Villagers of Toga will soon have a new bridge and flooding will no longer be an issue for them.

This was the ground breaking ceremony of the Toga Bridge was officiated by the Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau in Nausori yesterday afternoon.

Tuisawau says the new bridge is a $5million investment.

Article continues after advertisement

“The completion of this project will mean that crossing over this side to Toga on a punt during floods will be a thing of the past. The China Railway First Group is the nominated contractor who will be responsible for the construction of the new bridge while the Fiji Roads Authority will be monitoring to ensure that the bridge is built to standard.”

Tuisawau says once completed, the new bridge will benefit the people of the District of Toga and those living in and around the area.

This is part of the coalition government’s aim in ensuring that rural dwellers and those living in the maritime areas are provided with the best.