Constitutional dialogue hears views

[Source: FNU/ Facebook]

An expert in constitutional law at the Australian National University, Professor Anthony James Regan, has offered his perspectives on the difficulties and possible dangers associated with trying to change Fiji’s 2013 constitution.

According to Professor Regan, the initial decision to pursue constitutional changes must be carefully considered, particularly by those in power who might find the concentration of power appealing.

Professor Regan outlined the procedural requirements for amending the constitution, emphasizing the stringent criteria set forth in Section 160.

“You’ve got to try and work to get the three-quarters absolute majority in the parliament, and you’ve got to work to get that 75% vote in a referendum, and that would require compulsory voting and all the awareness that I’ve mentioned.”

He also pointed out alternative methods for constitutional change, primarily through judicial means emphasizing the need for a consultative and participatory process.

Attorney General Graham Leung says that Professor Regan’s presentation is very clear.

“The purpose of inviting Professor Regan was to start a conversation and a constructive dialogue. I think we have succeeded in doing that.”

Professor Regan’s comments highlight the significant challenges and considerations involved in constitutional reform, emphasizing the need for careful deliberation and inclusive processes.