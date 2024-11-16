Connectivity challenges threaten Pacific tourism goals

Pacific leaders are intensifying efforts to link tourism and aviation, aiming to boost economic growth and advance sustainable development goals.

Pacific Tourism Organization Chief Executive Christopher Crocker stated that their Strategic Plan for 2025-2029 aims to align tourism growth with the environmental priorities of the 2050 Blue Pacific strategy.

This plan emphasizes the well-being of Pacific communities and seeks to amplify their voice on global issues.

“And its focus, of course, is on responsible tourism in our region, probably because we’ve learned what we’ve seen during the pandemic. It allowed us to sit back and see how we want to move forward in this case. So its focus is on responsible tourism.”

Crocker revealed that consultations were underway with governments, private sector stakeholders and key partners to shape a responsible tourism strategy.

The proposed strategy will focus on six areas, including sustainable development management, capacity building, and workforce training.

Deputy Prime Minister and Chair of the Pacific Tourism Council of Ministers Viliame Gavoka acknowledged that connectivity between Pacific Island countries remained a significant challenge.

However, he noted that governments were making progress by supporting the integration of tourism and civil aviation.

“Fiji is the hub, but that hub will not work if there’s no connectivity. So it’s, you know, everyone’s interest to connect. There was also a dialogue today on how the portfolios are managed in the different countries.”

Gavoka said improving regional connectivity was vital to boosting tourism and ensuring the sector’s long-term growth.