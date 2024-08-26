Congregation exhausted by leadership says Rev Dr Turagavou

Methodist Church President Reverend Doctor Semisi Turagavou says their congregation is sometimes exhausted by inconsistent leadership, and they are constantly challenged by bad leadership within the church.

In his address at the opening of Methodist Church’s Annual Conference today, Reverend Dr. Turagavou says the church has to elevate its standard of service through good leadership.

Reverend Dr. Turagavou has therefore proposed the establishment of a leadership center, wherein clergies are trained to improve their service to the congregation.

“A leadership center is highly required in the entire organization. The church needs a leadership center to train and equip clergy and ladies as well. We are constantly challenged by bad leadership styles within the organization.”

Reverend Dr. Turagavou says the facility can also be a source of income for the church, as it can be hired for training by other organizations and churches.

“It is also a platform where we unite and train traditional government and church leaders as they serve the same people on the ground. This project could also be materialized through putting our hearts together in unity and solidarity.”

Reverend Dr. Turagavou also proposed the establishment of a meeting house to accommodate the delegates attending the church’s annual conference.

The Methodist Church President has urged its leaders and congregation to work in solidarity in order to achieve the aspiration of the church and the nation.