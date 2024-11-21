Conference to tackle emerging trends gets underway

A crucial conference will get underway at the Shangri-La Yanuca Island Resort this morning to discuss a number of emerging criminal trends confronting the nation.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Annual Conference will feature key speakers, both locals and from overseas, speaking on how Fiji can tackle these emerging criminal trends.

Among these trends are narcotics and cyber security.

Article continues after advertisement

The theme of the event is ‘Fiji on the Cusp of Emerging Trends: Narcotics, Age of Criminal Responsibility, International Cooperation, AI, Cyber Security, and Mental Health.

Earlier in September, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku said the first day will focus on the narcotics crisis in the country and strategies to tackle this national issue.

The event will be officially opened by the Program Director, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, US State Department, Evan Robbins.

Following this, expect the Acting Commissioner of Police, Sakeo Raikaci, to release the new drug offenses and statistics of drug trafficking in the country.

Advocate and Founder of Drug-Free World Fiji Kalesi Volatabu will then speak on drug use, addiction, and community awareness before Permanent Secretary for Justice Selina Kuruleca will talk on the extent of drugs in schools.

The Anti-Narcotics National Strategy discussions will take up most of the morning, highlighting the significance of the need to tackle the drug crisis.

It will be moderated by Rabuku.

Stay with us for updates.