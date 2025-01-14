Concerns raised over police response to domestic violence

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali has expressed concern over the handling of domestic violence cases citing a recent incident in Malolo, Nadi.

In this case, an eyewitness, whose brother-in-law was in custody for domestic violence, claims that the police released him the day after his arrest.

Ali claims that despite a domestic violence restraining order, the police advised the woman to share a house with the man, but to stay in separate bedrooms.

Ali criticized police’s handling of the case, and claims that such negligence has led to preventable harm in the past.

“The Nadi Police told the man, to go home, and stay in the same house, but in separate bedrooms. I mean, if you know about domestic violence, it’s so dangerous for them to be together, he needs to be put away.”



Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali

Ali claims that domestic violence cases are often not taken seriously by the authorities.

In response, Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew is urging the FWCC to be specific in their reports, while assuring the public that investigations are ongoing into domestic violence cases.



Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew

He adds this also includes those cases involving police officers.