Concerns over workers grievances

The Employment industry faced its fair share of challenges in 2023.

The Ministry received over 1,000 grievances from workers, covering issues like inadequate payments, wage theft, mistreatment of employees, and concerns regarding health and safety.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says although a significant number of complaints have been addressed, investigations into certain cases are still ongoing.

He also provides insights into the advancements achieved in addressing these issues.

“And in 2023, so far, we have settled for 1038, which means if there was a short payment, it has been paid. If there were other breaches, they have been corrected.”



Singh also acknowledges that fear among employees reporting workplace matters still exists.

“Workers still fear it. When they come to us, they say, please don’t mention my name. I will be victimized. And that is true. That is true as I speak. So what we do is, we encourage workers to report to us, and we know how to handle them.”

The Minister has also issued warning that random checks and inspections at workplaces will continue to be prioritized in the New Year.

Singh says priority is to create a positive culture, empowering employees to voice concerns without fear and ensuring a fair employment landscape.