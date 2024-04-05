Concerns over bullying in schools

The Education Ministry is stressing on the urgent need to address all forms of bullying, including physical, verbal, and cyberbullying in schools.

In the past two years, a staggering 8,000 cases of bullying have been recorded, raising grave concerns for the education system.

This year, some cases were captured on mobile phones of students allegedly assaulting each other and circulated on social media.

Permanent Secretary, Selina Kuruleca

Permanent Secretary, Selina Kuruleca condemns such acts and highlights the importance of student safety within and outside school premises.

“I believe there are many contributing factors to why children engage in such behavior, including peer pressure, the desire to fit in, accessibility to harmful content, and inadequate supervision. All of these factors play a role.”

The Education Ministry reiterates its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of physical abuse or violence and urges teachers, parents, guardians, and school management to collaborate in fostering positive student behavior.