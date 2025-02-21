COMPOL urges public to respect law

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has made it clear that he will not tolerate officers being ridiculed or verbally abused while performing their duties.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has called on the public to exercise their rights within the boundaries of the law following a viral social media video.

The video shows bystanders attempting to interfere with a police arrest in Taveuni.

The footage shows officers trying to detain a man who resisted arrest while others attempted to prevent law enforcement from carrying out their duties.

Despite the disruption, police managed to disperse the crowd and complete the arrest.

He emphasizes that law enforcement plays a crucial role in maintaining order and should be respected by all citizens.

He emphasizes that law enforcement plays a crucial role in maintaining order and should be respected by all citizens.

Tudravu says the circumstances leading up to the arrest and the conduct of the arrest as per standard practices are being scrutinized.

The Commissioner also urged young people to respect police officers and allow them to enforce the law without interference, reinforcing the importance of upholding law and order in communities.

