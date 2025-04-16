COMPOL holds talanoa sessions with officers

[File Photo]

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has embarked on a series of internal talanoa sessions in accordance with his leadership intent of achieving stability and growth.

Tudravu says an important element of achieving organizational stability, is to ensure that all officers and civilian cadre were aligned to the overall intent of regaining public trust and confidence.

He adds that the Fiji Police Force has gone through its own periods of uncertainty, and to achieve stability, he wants to hear directly from officers about the issues and challenges they face whether it be administration and logistical support to welfare.

Tudravu says their voices need to be heard so he can do his part in providing them the right environment to conduct their work.

The Commissioner of Police’s talanoa sessions is with subordinates from the rank of Special Constable to Sergeants, a separate session for officers from the rank of Inspector of Police to Assistant Commissioners of Police, and a session for the civilian cadre.

The internal talanoa sessions will also be held in other divisions.





