Community-focused trials to address traffic woes

A series of targeted measures aimed at easing traffic congestion on key routes and choke points will soon be trialed.

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau said the trials would be conducted with a focus on real-time feedback from the community, ensuring that the solutions implemented were effective and practical.

He said they were committed to easing the suffering caused by traffic congestion that affected countless Fijians every day.

Tuisawau said in collaboration with key stakeholders, they have launched a coordinated effort to address the growing issue and bring immediate relief to motorists and passengers.

The Minister said traffic congestion continued to be a challenge for many Fijians, leading to lost time, missed opportunities, increased fuel costs, and significant personal stress

He said the Land Transport Authority, Fiji Police Force, Fiji Roads Authority, Education and Local Government Ministries were looking into implementing practical solutions aimed at reducing congestion.

He said the solutions were being developed with the input of experts and key community stakeholders, ensuring they reflected the needs of the people.

Tuisawau said they have taken on board suggestions which the public have made and will continue to work at options moving forward including more wide roads, more access roads and also ensuring that the nation was not overwhelmed by unsustainable vehicle numbers.

He added the team would begin an educational awareness campaign on the methods, and solutions they intended to implement.

