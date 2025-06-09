Communities lead water projects

Over 100,000 people have gained access to clean water through small, tailored projects across Fiji.

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow, highlighted this during the launch of the $2.1 million MF602 Rural WASH Programme.

Darlow says local communities are taking charge of water projects to ensure the long-term success and sustainability of clean water access.

She stresses the critical role of involving village leaders, schools, and community members in the design, protection, and maintenance of water systems.

Darlow states that community engagement extends beyond infrastructure, as it includes education on water usage, hygiene, and resource protection.

“I can absolutely see the work that’s been put into upskilling a community so that they understand how to take care of and maintain the system.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says such initiatives are a vital step toward people-centered development.

“You have not only delivered infrastructure, but have also brought dignity, health, and hope to thousands of families over so many years.”

Professor Prasad is calling for continued efforts to build local capacity, ensuring that clean water remains a reliable resource for future generations.

