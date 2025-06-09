Communities encouraged to invest in children’s wellbeing

Parents and communities are being urged to invest more deliberately in children’s overall development beyond academic achievement to help them grow into resilient responsible and grounded adults.

Minister for Women Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says children today are facing increasing social pressures particularly in urban environments and need strong emotional moral and social foundations to cope.

“The investment in children really should be to make them good human beings with resilience so they can handle pressure whether it’s social media drugs or HIV. I plead with parents and communities to invest in your children.”

Kiran warns that children in towns and cities are more exposed to risks such as drugs unsafe environments and health threats making parental guidance and supervision more critical than ever.

She is encouraging parents to spend quality time with their children guide them toward healthy lifestyle choices and involve them in activities that promote creativity critical thinking and strong community values.

Kiran adds that building strong family and community support systems is essential to keeping children safe and supported especially as they transition into school adolescence and new social environments.

