Commission urges action against discrimination

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling for stronger action and accountability to protect the rights of LGBTQIA+ individuals in Fiji.

Commission Director Loukinikini Lewaravu highlighted this on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia 2025, saying that despite constitutional protections, LGBTQIA+ rights are still not fully realised in daily life.

She adds that the Commission continues to receive reports of discrimination, exclusion, and abuse directed at LGBTQIA+ persons, despite legal protections under Section 26(3)(a) of the Constitution.

The Director also raised concern about the unresolved case of a 19-year-old LGBTQIA+ individual allegedly murdered in Lautoka last year, saying it could potentially be a hate crime and must not be ignored.

She say this year’s theme, “The Power of Communities,” calls on all stakeholders from state institutions and advocacy groups to families and local leaders to work collectively in building safe and inclusive societies.

Lewaravu says real progress requires the active involvement of all Fijians in upholding the dignity, safety, and rights of every individual, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

