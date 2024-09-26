Collaboration needed to drive ICT growth

Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica is calling on vendors, technologists, service providers, and investors to work closely with the government and universities to ensure Fiji’s ICT sector continues its upward trajectory.

During the 5th National Conference on Information Technology, he highlighted the role of information and communication technology in driving the nation’s economic growth and sustainable development.

The conference has brought together top industry stakeholders, offering a platform for dialogue on the future of technology in the country.

Kamikamica emphasized the significance of operational excellence as the foundation for the country’s digital transformation.

“As leaders, it is our responsibility to cultivate this environment, to provide the resources, the freedom, and the support needed to turn bold ideas into reality. The Government is working to ensure that Fiji has the right environment and resources available for revolutionary innovation as well as sustainable development.”

Addressing the conference’s focus on revolutionary innovation, Kamikamica lauded the introduction of Starlink in Fiji, which has extended high-speed satellite broadband to rural communities previously lacking infrastructure.

He also pointed to global tech giants like Google, which plans to land a subsea cable in Fiji, and the development of a Tier 3 Data Center both of which will further enhance Fiji’s digital ecosystem.

Kamikamica also announced the formation of an ICT Taskforce, which will ensure that Fiji leverages these advancements to drive growth across multiple industries.