COI rewrites to JSC

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali [File Photo]

The Commission of Inquiry is persisting with its call for Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali to stand down.

It has again written to the Judicial Services Commission asking for Malimali’s suspension so the work of the commission can continue without disruption.

This has been confirmed by Senior Barrister Janet Mason.

Senior Barrister Janet Mason

The Commission’s original request was turned down by the JSC when it said it did not have the power to sideline Malimali.

This was subsequently disputed by the COI so they have written to the JSC again.

“We have not received any response yet apart from the initial response that they do not have the powers. I then wrote to them again and we haven’t had a reply to the second letter.”

Mason initially wrote to the JSC and copied the Prime Minister and the President with concerns about allegations of interference by Malimali with witnesses.

The letter followed the dismissal of FICAC’s Manager Investigations Kuliniasi Saumi, who was also giving evidence in the inquiry into the appointment of Malimali as Commissioner.

The Commission is currently hearing evidence from Former Acting FICAC Commissioner Frances Puleiwai.

The Commission is tasked with assessing and determining whether the appointment process of Barbara Malimali as Commissioner of FICAC was conducted with integrity, fairness, and transparency, in accordance with the law.