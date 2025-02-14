COI expects KC’s opinion today

The Commission of Inquiry is expecting the opinion of the King’s Counsel in the matter of Barbara Malimali sometime later today.

Senior Barrister Janet Mason says the opinion, once received, will be forwarded to the Prime Minister and President for consideration.

The COI had asked for the KC’s opinion after the Office of the Attorney General chose to stay clear of the request for an opinion seeking that Malimali step aside as Commissioner of FICAC while the hearing regarding her appointment is underway.

Article continues after advertisement

Mason says the KC’s will cost $15,000.

She says the opinion of the KC is important as concerns of alleged interference with key witnesses have been raised.

She adds that Ropate Green is still giving evidence, and Malimali is expected to return to the stand.

The COI will wrap up next week before the judge looks into all the evidence and makes a decision.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link