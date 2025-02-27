COI dismisses non-payment claims

[File Photo]

The Commission of Inquiry into the appointment of Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Barbara Malimali has dismissed claims that its members have not been paid for over six weeks.

Senior Barrister Janet Mason confirmed that while the payments have been delayed, it was due to an issue with the submission of invoices.

She clarified that the invoices were submitted late, leading to a two-week delay in processing.

“Oh no, we submitted our invoices late because we have been busy working. They’re two weeks late we are not worried about it. So they’re late, but partly we are to blame. Because we didn’t submit the invoices until a couple of weeks ago. So no I won’t make it any issue at all.”

Mason’s response reaffirmed that the delay was not caused by external factors.

