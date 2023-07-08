COC to submit Electoral Commission nominations

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

The Constitutional Offices Commission will be submitting nominations for the Electoral Commission to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka revealed in a press conference yesterday that the process is underway to ensure the commission is able to carry out pressing matters.

Following the appointment of Suva lawyer Barbara Malimali and former FijiFirst candidate Reginald Jokhan as temporary chair and members, the Electoral Commission remains devoid of a quorum, with only Ateca Ledua remaining.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have received the nominations, they will be sent up, there were two recent resignations and they will be filled, also nominations for those. The President has the final say in that. We recommend.”

Rabuka says once all five remaining seats in the Electoral Commission are filled, one of its first priorities will be to fill the two vacant FijiFirst Party seats in Parliament.

Rabuka adds that the government is still in the process of getting clarification from the court on the effect of a suspension on elected members of parliament.

This comes as there have been different interpretations of the suspension of parties over the years, with the most recent being the FijiFirst Party.

The COC will meet again on the 28th of this month.