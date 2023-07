Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu [left] and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

The Constitutional Offices Commission meeting concluded a while ago.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to make an announcement soon on the outcome discussed in the meeting.

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu, when approached by members of the media outside Suvavou House, says that he is happy that the COC finally reconvened.

